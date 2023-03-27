 
Monday Mar 27 2023
Web Desk

K-pop group IVE come out with new pre-release track

Web Desk

Monday Mar 27, 2023

They also came out with a comeback schedule for the album on March 23rd
K-pop band IVE has released a pre-release track for their new comeback called Kitsch. This will be their first full studio album which will be called I’ve IVE.

They dropped the music video and the track on March 27th. The music video shows a bright concept for the group with a mixture of elegant and Hollywoodesque concepts. It features stunning rap lyrics from group members Rei and Gaeul.

They also came out with a comeback schedule for the album on March 23rd. The lead-up to the comeback will include several concept photos, an MV teaser for the title track, a highlight medley and then finally the release of the album and the title track music video on April 10th.

The tracklist for I’ve IVE is set to be released on April 2nd. 

