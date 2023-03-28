'Riverdale' creator talks on relationship shake-ups in last season

Riverdale creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa talked about relationship shake-ups and new pairings in last season.

The popular high-school series Riverdale is coming to a conclusion, with the first episode of its seventh and final season debuting on March 29 on The CW.

In continuation with season 6's cliffhanger, season 7 will see the cast threw back in time to 1955, where they have no memory or knowledge of their previous lives.

The upcoming final season will also have some relationship shake-ups for the characters.

During an interview with TVLine, ahead of the premiere on Wednesday, Aguirre-Sacasa teased the new romantic dynamics ahead in the last season.

"You don’t want to go back and then immediately just land in the same dynamics. There is fun and dramatic irony in us knowing that Kevin is gay, but he’s in a relationship with Betty…There is fun to seeing Archie and Veronica first discovering themselves again, as opposed to knowing they had this deep history. So it felt like it would be a missed opportunity to not do a little bit of scrambling" she explained.

Aguirre-Sacasa also assured that the shift in relationships will not affect what's been previously established.

"Even if characters don’t remember all of the specifics about the Black Hood and the Gargoyle King and Gryphons and Gargoyles, there would be an emotional memory that the multiverse and the time shift would not erase. Characters who had feelings for each other would still feel that and be drawn towards each other."