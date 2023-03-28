Jessica Chastain to lead Apple's 'The Savant'

Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain will produce and star in The Savant for Apple, an eight-episode limited series based on a magazine story.



The story which was published by Cosmopolitan magazine ran under the headline, “Is It Possible to Stop a Mass Shooting Before It Happens?”

It follows a woman known as The Savant, an investigator whose job is to track and stop the country’s most violent men before they can carry out mass-scale attacks.

Apple has so far not disclosed any details about the show.

Melissa James Gibson (Anatomy of a Scandal, The Americans) is involved to serve as showrunner on the series, which is a co-production between Fifth Season (formerly known as Endeavor Content) and Anonymous Content.

Chastain recently starred in Showtime’s George & Tammy, earning a Golden Globe nomination and a SAG Award for her performance as Tammy Wynette. Her TV forays also consist of HBO’s Scenes From a Marriage.

Chastain's biggest live-action commercial successes came in Interstellar and The Martian. In Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, she played a scientist, and in the latter, directed by Ridley Scott, she played an astronaut alongside Matt Damon. In 2021, she produced and starred as the televangelist Tammy Faye in the biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress.