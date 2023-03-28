 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Bhumi Pednekar initiates online campaign on 'climate change'

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Bhumi aims to spread awareness on environmental issues and climate change through the campaign
Bhumi aims to spread awareness on environmental issues and climate change through the campaign

Bhumi Pednekar is not only a resolute actor but is also a concerned citizen of her country; the actress initiates an online campaign to raise awareness about climate change.

At present, Bhumi is making headlines for her humanely gesture. She has started a pan-India campaign aiming to spread awareness regarding environmental issues and climate change.

While going vocal about the serious issue of climate change, the 33-year-old actress said: “What matters most is that we become conscious to protect our planet. We are already in a crisis and the time to pay heed to this is now. There is a need for all of us to educate ourselves and be aware and conscious citizens who are looking to make a difference. We need to preserve the planet for our future generations.”

The Badhai Do actress has started this campaign through her non-profit advocacy platform Climate Warrior. The campaign she has initiated works online and focuses to spread awareness through social media. The aim, through this campaign, is to engage people all over India to make environmental friendly choices in their daily life.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar Bheed just released in theatres opposite Rajkumar Rao. She will be next seen in The Ladykiller with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, reports Pinkvilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Babil Khan says,

Babil Khan says, "I dont take ‘advantage’ of being Irrfan Khan’s son"
Throwback to when Amir Khan got emotional recalling 'difficult times'

Throwback to when Amir Khan got emotional recalling 'difficult times'
Neha Dhupia expresses gratitude towards Pradeep Sarkar

Neha Dhupia expresses gratitude towards Pradeep Sarkar

Rani Mukerji believes ‘movies should be watched in cinemas’

Rani Mukerji believes ‘movies should be watched in cinemas’
Ravi Kishan reveals he has been victim of ‘casting couch’

Ravi Kishan reveals he has been victim of ‘casting couch’
Virat Kohli reveals how his plan to surprise Anushka Sharma failed

Virat Kohli reveals how his plan to surprise Anushka Sharma failed

Yashma Gill opens up about her mental health struggles

Yashma Gill opens up about her mental health struggles
Katrina Kaif dedicates photo album to 'BFF' Karishma Kohli on 36th birthday

Katrina Kaif dedicates photo album to 'BFF' Karishma Kohli on 36th birthday
Dia Mirza reveals why she did a dark film like 'Bheed'

Dia Mirza reveals why she did a dark film like 'Bheed'
Nazish Jahangir opens up about her work ethics

Nazish Jahangir opens up about her work ethics
'RRR' actor Ram Charan gets special birthday wish from Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi

'RRR' actor Ram Charan gets special birthday wish from Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi

Osman Khalid Butt tells Twitter family a 'sweet story'

Osman Khalid Butt tells Twitter family a 'sweet story'