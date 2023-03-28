Bhumi Pednekar initiates online campaign on 'climate change'

Bhumi aims to spread awareness on environmental issues and climate change through the campaign

Bhumi Pednekar is not only a resolute actor but is also a concerned citizen of her country; the actress initiates an online campaign to raise awareness about climate change.

At present, Bhumi is making headlines for her humanely gesture. She has started a pan-India campaign aiming to spread awareness regarding environmental issues and climate change.

While going vocal about the serious issue of climate change, the 33-year-old actress said: “What matters most is that we become conscious to protect our planet. We are already in a crisis and the time to pay heed to this is now. There is a need for all of us to educate ourselves and be aware and conscious citizens who are looking to make a difference. We need to preserve the planet for our future generations.”

The Badhai Do actress has started this campaign through her non-profit advocacy platform Climate Warrior. The campaign she has initiated works online and focuses to spread awareness through social media. The aim, through this campaign, is to engage people all over India to make environmental friendly choices in their daily life.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar Bheed just released in theatres opposite Rajkumar Rao. She will be next seen in The Ladykiller with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, reports Pinkvilla.