Sunil Grover recalls the time he suffered a 'heart attack'

Sunil Grover says 'it was a mentally tough phase for him'

Comedian Actor Sunil Grover talks about the rough patch in his life when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 disease and also suffered a heart attack at the same time.

While recalling the time, he stated that it was mentally a tough time for him. “I was already down with Covid and then this (heart attack) happened. You have to face it and move on in life. Your mind gets clouded with so many different thoughts. Those 1-2 months were mentally tough for me but now I finally feel that everything is fine.”

Sunil further added: “That time you question yourself, ‘Is it ever going to be alright?’ ‘Will I ever be able to bounce back again or not?’ But fortunately, everything went well. Sometimes you tend to think about what would have happened if this would have happened some time later. Maybe, everything happens for a reason. Now I am perfectly fine and enjoying my work."

When Gorver suffered a heart attack, the doctors informed that his three major coronary arteries were blocked with two of them blocked 100%. But the actor recovered well.

On the professional front, Sunil Grover will be playing a significant part in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Sanjay Dutt in cameo, reports News18.