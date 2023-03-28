'Daredevil: Born Again' actor confirms season 2

Daredevil: Born Again actor Vincent D'Onofrio confirmed season 2 plans during the season one shoot.

Speaking to Newsweek, the actor said, "And, by the second season, there are gigantic payoffs—in the first season, too, but I can't say much about that—but the fans are gonna really get what they want. It's really quite cool to be doing it."

The actor also weighed in on the difference between the Marvel superhero in Netflix and Disney+ reboot.

"We've only just started shooting. I think we're a couple weeks in, and the show is going to be very, very different than the Netflix show, and it's so exciting because what we're doing is quite something," D'Onofrio added.

He continued, "I think it's something that people are not going to expect. But, always with these Marvel old comic stories that are being revisited and reinvented by us actors, and writers, the main thing is to answer the fans.

"To give them what they want but try to be original in some way at the same time, and so that's what we're doing on the show," adding, "It's definitely an original way to look at this, and it's really deep, really emotional."

D'Onofrio initially portrayed the Kingpin/Wilson Fisk in 2015's Netflix's Daredevil show.