 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group Apink discuss their upcoming album

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

The members did not dive into detail as the release date for the album has not yet been confirmed
The members did not dive into detail as the release date for the album has not yet been confirmed

K-pop band Apink sat down for an interview with Singles magazine where they revealed details about their new album and discussed their bond with their fans. They will be making their first-ever comeback in over a year with the album Self.

The members did not dive into too many details as the release date for the album has not yet been confirmed, as Jung Eun Ji notes: “I’m cautious as the release date hasn’t been revealed yet. To describe it simply despite that, this is an album that we’ve filled with a bright and hopeful message for the first time in a while. We really tried to capture Apink’s natural colour and the stories we wanted to tell.”

They also discussed their deep connection with their fans as Hayoung explains: “Instead of looking at us as celebrities, they treat us like the friend next door. They are so loyal that even when fans who bring cameras to take pictures of us notice that the members aren’t feeling too well, they’ll say ‘I won’t hold up the camera today. Let’s just walk together and talk.'”

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s marriage on the verge of divorce? Deets inside

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s marriage on the verge of divorce? Deets inside
Yeji from K-pop group Itzy reveals her motto

Yeji from K-pop group Itzy reveals her motto
Jimin from BTS tops Spotify’s Global Songs chart

Jimin from BTS tops Spotify’s Global Songs chart
Jimin from BTS earns his highest entry on Billboard Hot 100

Jimin from BTS earns his highest entry on Billboard Hot 100
Harry Styles poses with members from BTS

Harry Styles poses with members from BTS
Beyoncé’s ‘Cuff It’ surpasses her hit track ‘Halo’

Beyoncé’s ‘Cuff It’ surpasses her hit track ‘Halo’
'John Wick' star argues for spinoff show

'John Wick' star argues for spinoff show
'Daredevil: Born Again' actor confirms season 2

'Daredevil: Born Again' actor confirms season 2

Kim Kardashian posts 'first ever' throwback selfie with sister Khloe amid criticism

Kim Kardashian posts 'first ever' throwback selfie with sister Khloe amid criticism
Taylor Swift shares a sweet moment with Ice Spice on stage

Taylor Swift shares a sweet moment with Ice Spice on stage
Miley Cyrus credits fans for ‘Flowers’ success, releases ‘Jaded’ backyard session

Miley Cyrus credits fans for ‘Flowers’ success, releases ‘Jaded’ backyard session
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'don't really want privacy'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'don't really want privacy'