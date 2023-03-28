Prince Harry, Meghan Markle no longer ‘golden couple’ in Hollywood: Expert

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer Hollywood’s ‘golden couple’ and are being treated like ‘burnt toast’ by A-listers, as per a royal author.

Author Lisa M Davies, who penned a satirical book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, told Express UK that Hollywood bigwigs and US politicians have been ‘distancing themselves’ from the royal couple.

Davies explained: “What I have observed is that on December 8, 2022, they were the golden couple with the Midas touch that had every door flung open for them and hordes of groupies – from the LA royalty like Ellen and Oprah to the unwashed masses that saw them as some Jeanne D’Arc noble figure fighting for the poor and oppressed…”

She continued: “But by the time I finished the book they were shunned and ridiculed as pariahs... and it is getting worse for them.”

Davies went on to add: “I think the Americans see them very clearly now. The movers and shakers that they glommed on to - politicians, movie stars, humanitarians, movie moguls, publishers, billionaires - have dropped them. I think they are deemed toxic.”

The author then stated tersely: “I think Meghan and Harry are toast. Burnt toast.”

Davies also compared Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Icarus, saying that their situation is a “clear remake of the story of Icarus who, like Meghan and Harry, and fuelled by hubris, flew too close to the sun”.