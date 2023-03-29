 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Mar 29 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to be ‘snubbed’ at Met Gala

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could reportedly be ‘snubbed’ by Hollywood A-listers at the upcoming ultra-exclusive event of the Met Gala.

As per reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to be ‘snubbed’ from the annual Hollywood event that sees the who’s who of the fashion and entertainment world gather together at NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Talking to Express UK, Hollywood PR expert Jordan James revealed that he believes Harry and Meghan may get frozen out of the Met Gala, thanks to their continued onslaught against the royal family and airing of dirty laundry.

James, CEO of Unlocked PR, said: “Looking ahead to next year's Met Gala - which is arguably Hollywood's most prestigious red-carpet event - it currently remains unclear whether Prince Harry and Meghan will receive an invite or not.”

“It certainly wouldn't come as a major surprise if they were snubbed given their current status within the Royal Family and the ensuing drama,” James added.

James went on to share how attending the event could ‘boost’ Prince Harry and Meghan’s perception in America, but they are unlikely to attend.

“Attending these occasions can help boost their [Meghan and Harry] public perception in America… But I believe that even if the couple does receive an invite, they aren't likely to attend,” James stated.

He then explained: “… They will undoubtedly face scrutiny, no matter how hard they may try to minimise fallout - especially with how close this event is to the Royal Coronation.” 


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry advised to repair fractured relationship with William, King Charles

Prince Harry advised to repair fractured relationship with William, King Charles
Prince William’s alleged affair with British socialite Rose Hanbury back in spotlight

Prince William’s alleged affair with British socialite Rose Hanbury back in spotlight
Jennifer Aniston says ‘aging gratefully after rising out of some ashes'

Jennifer Aniston says ‘aging gratefully after rising out of some ashes'
Nicolas Cage remained in character as Dracula on Reinfield set, says movie director

Nicolas Cage remained in character as Dracula on Reinfield set, says movie director
Whoopi Goldberg shares her two cents on cancel culture

Whoopi Goldberg shares her two cents on cancel culture
Jodie Turner-Smith explains how it feels like to raise a biracial daughter

Jodie Turner-Smith explains how it feels like to raise a biracial daughter
Prince Harry drops more truth bombs at palace: 'Royal family withheld phone hacking information'

Prince Harry drops more truth bombs at palace: 'Royal family withheld phone hacking information'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be ‘cast out’ by Charles: ‘Great obscurity’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be ‘cast out’ by Charles: ‘Great obscurity’
Why did Meghan Markle not accompany Prince Harry to UK?

Why did Meghan Markle not accompany Prince Harry to UK?
Natalie Portman reveals she teaches to her children about gender equality

Natalie Portman reveals she teaches to her children about gender equality
Professional dancer discusses Jisoo’s crucial role in Blackpink

Professional dancer discusses Jisoo’s crucial role in Blackpink
‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In releases statement amidst drug scandal

‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In releases statement amidst drug scandal