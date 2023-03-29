 
time Wednesday Mar 29 2023
Royal family website says Prince Harry's son is seventh-in-line to British throne

time Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

Royal family website says Prince Harrys son is seventh-in-line to British throne

Prince Archie's official webpage has a glaring mistake, MailOnline reported on Tuesday.

According to the publication, Archie's profile on the official website of the royal family reads: "Prince Archie of Sussex was born at 05:26 on Monday 6th May. He is the first child of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and is seventh in line to the throne."

The report, however, said, "Following the death of Archie's great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, the young prince became sixth-in-line to the throne, while his younger sister Princess Lilibet Diana became seventh-in-line."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on the christening of Lilibet that their children would use the titles of Prince and Princess.


