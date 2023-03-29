 
Wednesday Mar 29 2023
Web Desk

'Avatar: The Way of Water' producer talks on new physicality of Na'vi in next film

Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

Avatar: The Way of Water producer Jon Landau talked about new Na'vi with different skin tones and physicality than the Omatikaya and the Metkayina.

After almost thirteen years of the release of Avatar, the sequel film Avatar: The Way of Water, followed in its predecessor's footsteps premiered in December, 2022.

The film ruled the box office and became the third highest-grossing movie of all time.

Avatar: The Way of Water continues the saga of Jake Sully and Neytiri, along with their family, which has grown since the first movie, find a new home as a familiar threat returns.

As an old enemy draws closer, Jake, Neytiri, and their children come together to protect their new home and the Na'vi that have protected them.

In a press event to celebrate the film's digital release, the producer on the film Landau led a Q&A, where he teased about more Na'vi to come in the future.

He explained how the Na'vi will be back with different physical traits and skin tones in the future film.

"Jon Landau: There will be different physical realizations of cultures on Pandora as we go through the series. They're also going to be different, as we did with the Metkaynia and Omaticaya, different skin colors, because that's part of our world."

