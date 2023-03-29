 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Wednesday Mar 29 2023
By
Web Desk

Aditya Roy Kapur shares how he feels meeting 'The Night Manager' OG Tom Hiddleston

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

Aditya Roy Kapur starred in the Indian adaptation of The Night Manager
Aditya Roy Kapur starred in the Indian adaptation of 'The Night Manager'

Aditya Roy Kapur, who starred in the Indian adaptation of series The Night Manager, shares his experience of meeting OG Tom Hiddleston.

Aditya, while talking to Indiatoday, said that meeting Tom was a surprise for him but he feels good that he liked the show.

The Ashiqui 2 actor added: "There was a screening in London for him (Tom) and a few other people who had created the original show and our directors Sandeep and Priyanka were there. I had no idea actually about the screening, it was at the last minute that Sandeep told me about Tom being there and that it was happening. So they called me after watching the show to tell me how it was. It was a bit of a surprise for me, but it really felt good that he enjoyed the show, he had some kind words to say about the show. It meant a lot that the original show makers liked and enjoyed it."

Aditya was further asked if the audience is going to witness a crossover between the two. He replied: "I don't know about a crossover, but it was really nice. We shall manifest it."

On the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur is currently waiting for the release of his next film Gumraah that is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film. He will playing a dual role in thriller drama. The film is slated to release on April 7. 

More From Showbiz:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens on 'how she deals with online trolls'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens on 'how she deals with online trolls'
Priyanka Chopra makes shocking revelations about working in 'Bollywood'

Priyanka Chopra makes shocking revelations about working in 'Bollywood'
Unknown men attempt to break into Jemima Khan's London house

Unknown men attempt to break into Jemima Khan's London house
Jaya Bachchan comes to Madhuri's support amid 'The Big Bang Theory' remarks

Jaya Bachchan comes to Madhuri's support amid 'The Big Bang Theory' remarks
Kajol reveals how she feels about daughter Nysa Devgn’s 'popularity'

Kajol reveals how she feels about daughter Nysa Devgn’s 'popularity'
Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' teaser to release on THIS date

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' teaser to release on THIS date
Samantha Ruth Prabhu on pay disparity in film industry: 'I am fighting hard'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on pay disparity in film industry: 'I am fighting hard'
Priyanka Chopra treats fans with yet another adorable photo of Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra treats fans with yet another adorable photo of Malti Marie
'The Big Bang Theory' lands into legal trouble for using 'derogatory term' against Madhuri Dixit

'The Big Bang Theory' lands into legal trouble for using 'derogatory term' against Madhuri Dixit
Sunil Grover recalls the time he suffered a 'heart attack'

Sunil Grover recalls the time he suffered a 'heart attack'
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Priyanka Chopra's reason of leaving 'Bollywood'

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Priyanka Chopra's reason of leaving 'Bollywood'
Bhumi Pednekar initiates online campaign on 'climate change'

Bhumi Pednekar initiates online campaign on 'climate change'