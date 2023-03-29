Where does Babar Azam stand in latest ICC rankings?

Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam walks back to pavilion after his dismissal during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 11, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has retained his top spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's ODI Player Ranking with 887 points.



Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq has taken the third spot and batter Fakhar Zaman is at the 10th on the list of ODI batting rankings.

— ICC

Meanwhile, star batter Mohammad Rizwan has taken second place in the T20I rankings with India's Suryakumar Yadav at the top and New Zealand's Devon Conway at the third and Babar at the fourth.

South African player Rilee Rossouw moved up three places to sixth while Reza Hendricks climbed four places to 12th.

As for the T20I bowling rankings, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has retained the top spot, with Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi are on second and third place, respectively.

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner moved up one place to 10th while Pakistan's all-rounder Shadab Khan ranked 12th and Haris Rauf 17th.



Afghanistan's Shakib Al Hasan achieved the first spot in the T20I all-rounder rankings with India's Hardik Pandya in second, Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi in third and Shadab in fourth.