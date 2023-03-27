 
Did Babar Azam perform Umrah this Ramadan?

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam photographed while performing Umrah. — Twitter/@AhtashamRiaz
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been in the limelight for the past couple of days after his photo, wherein he could be seen wearing the ahram at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Makkah, went viral on social media.

A number of netizens claimed that the Pakistani skipper performed Umrah this Ramadan. Fans congratulated Babar for performing another Umrah as the latter was in Saudi Arabia last Ramadan too.

Well-placed sources, however, termed the reports as rumours. The sources told GeoSuper.tv that Babar hasn't been to Saudi Arabia this Ramadan. The cricketer, who was given rest during the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan, is currently in his home city Lahore.

The right-handed batsman will be participating in a first-ever Ramadan Cricket Tournament in Lahore, starting tomorrow. The reliable sources said that the cricketer is planning to perform Umrah later this Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Babar, in the evening today, also shared his video while playing golf in Lahore.

Babar is set to lead the Ghani Institute of Cricket (GIC) in the Ramadan tournament. His team will also feature Shadab Khan, Hussain Talat, Usama Mir, and Abbas Afridi. 

