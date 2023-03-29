 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Mar 29 2023
By
Web Desk

Chloe Bailey reacts to 'Swarm' explicit scene backlash

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

Chloe Bailey reacts to Swarm explicit scene backlash
Chloe Bailey reacts to 'Swarm' explicit scene backlash

Chloe Bailey defended her controversial scene in Prime Video’s series Swarm, saying it was “blown out of proportion” because she is a woman.

During an appearance on the Big Boy’s Neighborhood podcast, the actor threw her weight behind the scene, saying, “I’m an actress, and I feel like it’s about art.”

“It’s not about seeing me in the mirror of that scene,” the actor-singer said.

“But I think because it’s me doing it, that’s what kinda makes it blow out of proportion,” she added.

The 24-year-old shares the intimate scene with Damson Idris and adds that she’s “barely seen for two seconds.”

While Bailey smiled and replied on her fellow actor receiving equal backlash for the scene, “I don’t think so because he’s a man.”

She continued: “I was just doing my job, and people got to remember that I’m an adult and I’m an artist, and nothing was seen that they haven’t seen from me. You didn’t see nipple.”

The actor added, “When I first received the script, I was just like [gasp]! It was just insane and gorgeous, and I think people are forgetting the plot of that scene.”

Created by Donald Glover, the new Amazon psychological thriller features an ensemble cast of Bailey, Billie Eilish, Rory Culkin, and Dominique Fishback.

More From Entertainment:

'Pump Rules' reunion cast goes after Tom Sandovil & Raquel Leviss

'Pump Rules' reunion cast goes after Tom Sandovil & Raquel Leviss

Coldplay helped me in depression: Zach Braff

Coldplay helped me in depression: Zach Braff

Donnie Yen blasts Quentin Tarantino's Bruce Lee depiction

Donnie Yen blasts Quentin Tarantino's Bruce Lee depiction
Orlando Bloom meets President Zelenskyy, Katy Perry reacts

Orlando Bloom meets President Zelenskyy, Katy Perry reacts
Jay-Z rejected 'Shape of You' rap verse: Ed Sheeran

Jay-Z rejected 'Shape of You' rap verse: Ed Sheeran

Prince Harry’s ‘axe’ is clearly ‘going nowhere’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘axe’ is clearly ‘going nowhere’
Paul O'Grady's sudden death leaves Queen Camilla 'deeply saddened'

Paul O'Grady's sudden death leaves Queen Camilla 'deeply saddened'
Sir David Jason unites with 'secret' daughter after 52 years

Sir David Jason unites with 'secret' daughter after 52 years

Eva Longoria’s pals respond to Eric Braeden’s criticism against actress

Eva Longoria’s pals respond to Eric Braeden’s criticism against actress
Prince Harry has ‘too much anger’ to be done: report video

Prince Harry has ‘too much anger’ to be done: report
Insiders break silence on Zayn Malik, Selena Gomez

Insiders break silence on Zayn Malik, Selena Gomez
Priyanka Chopra reveals she’s in a ‘tumultuous relationship’ before meeting Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals she’s in a ‘tumultuous relationship’ before meeting Nick Jonas