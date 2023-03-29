 
time Wednesday Mar 29 2023
By
Atique ur Rehman

Will Karachi be stripped of hosting New Zealand ODI?

By
Atique ur Rehman

time Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

Babar Azam (left) and New Zealand Cricketer Kane Williamson sharing a light moment on January 13, 2023. — AFP
Babar Azam (left) and New Zealand Cricketer Kane Williamson sharing a light moment on January 13, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: Karachi, which is set to host the last four ODI matches of the upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand, could be stripped of hosting one of its fixtures, according to sources.

The sources privy to the development said that it was likely that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would make some changes to the series schedule once again

Karachi, which is the venue for the last four ODI matches of the series, could be stripped of hosting one fixture with Rawalpindi in line to host an additional match, they added.

It must be noted that the schedule for the series was revised recently due to elections in Punjab.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have unanimously agreed to make tweaks to the New Zealand men’s cricket team’s tour of Pakistan for five ODIs and five T20Is,” the PCB stated in a press release on March 20.

“The side will now arrive in Lahore and will play three T20Is from 14-17 April, before travelling to Rawalpindi where the final two T20Is and first ODI will be played from 20-26 April. The tour will culminate in Karachi with the remaining four ODIs to be played from 30 April to 7 May.

“This is an additional tour by the New Zealand cricket team and the matches will count towards ICC Team Rankings. The ODIs will help Pakistan to prepare their side for the ACC Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, while the T20I will assist the PCB to continue with their rebuilding of the side for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be held in the USA and West Indies in June/July 2024.”

Current Pakistan v New Zealand schedule:

14 Apr - 1st T20I, Lahore

15 Apr – 2nd T20I, Lahore

17 Apr – 3rd T20I, Lahore

20 Apr – 4th T20I, Rawalpindi

24 Apr – 5th T20I, Rawalpindi

26 Apr – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

30 Apr – 2nd ODI, Karachi

3 May – 3rd ODI, Karachi

5 May – 4th ODI, Karachi

7 May – 5th ODI, Karachi

