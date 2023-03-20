 
sports
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
SDSports Desk

Pak vs NZ: PCB revises schedule of New Zealand's tour to Pakistan

By
SDSports Desk

Monday Mar 20, 2023

NZ wicketkeeper Tom Latham (L) stumps Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam (R) during a match.— AFP/File
NZ wicketkeeper Tom Latham (L) stumps Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam (R) during a match.— AFP/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday revised the schedule of the limited-overs tour of New Zealand to Pakistan due to "elections in Punjab". 

The Blackcaps are scheduled to play five ODIs and five T20Is with the PCB and New Zealand Cricket “unanimously” agreeing to make “tweaks” to the tour, the board said in a statement today.

According to sources, the itinerary was changed due to the upcoming general elections in Punjab scheduled on April 30.

As per the new schedule, New Zealand will arrive in Lahore and play three T20Is from April 14-17, before traveling to Rawalpindi where the final two T20Is and first ODI will be played from April 20-26. 

The tour will end in Karachi with the remaining four ODIs to be played from April 30-May 7.

The PCB said that this is an additional tour by the New Zealand cricket team and the matches will count towards ICC Team Rankings.

The ODIs will also help Pakistan to prepare their side for the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, while the T20I will assist the PCB to continue with their rebuilding of the side for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be held in the USA and West Indies in June/July 2024.

Revised schedule:

  • April 14 - 1st T20I, Lahore
  • April 15– 2nd T20I, Lahore
  • April 17– 3rd T20I, Lahore
  • April 20– 4th T20I, Rawalpindi
  • April 24– 5th T20I, Rawalpindi
  • April 26– 1st ODI, Rawalpindi
  • April 30– 2nd ODI, Karachi
  • May 3 – 3rd ODI, Karachi
  • May 5 – 4th ODI, Karachi
  • May 7 – 5th ODI, Karachi

More From Sports:

Barca snatch Clasico win over Madrid to strike title blow

Barca snatch Clasico win over Madrid to strike title blow
Shaheen Afridi, wife Ansha's PSL trophy photo takes internet by a storm

Shaheen Afridi, wife Ansha's PSL trophy photo takes internet by a storm
WATCH: Who is former Australian pacer Brett Lee's favourite Pakistani batter?

WATCH: Who is former Australian pacer Brett Lee's favourite Pakistani batter?
Shaheen Shah Afridi named PSL 2023 team captain

Shaheen Shah Afridi named PSL 2023 team captain
Shaheen Afridi credits 'great team work' for Lahore Qalandars PSL victory

Shaheen Afridi credits 'great team work' for Lahore Qalandars PSL victory
PSL has more digital rating than IPL, claims Najam Sethi

PSL has more digital rating than IPL, claims Najam Sethi
PSL 2023: Shahid Afridi lauds Lahore Qalandars for stunning win against Multan Sultans

PSL 2023: Shahid Afridi lauds Lahore Qalandars for stunning win against Multan Sultans
Problems for England remain ahead of Rugby World Cup despite gutsy Ireland loss

Problems for England remain ahead of Rugby World Cup despite gutsy Ireland loss
Ihsanullah stuns cricket world, crowned Player of PSL 8 as Sultans sweep awards

Ihsanullah stuns cricket world, crowned Player of PSL 8 as Sultans sweep awards
'Changes in Pakistan vs New Zealand series schedule to be announced next week'

'Changes in Pakistan vs New Zealand series schedule to be announced next week'
PSL 2023: Twitter goes crazy over Abdullah Shafique

PSL 2023: Twitter goes crazy over Abdullah Shafique

PSL 2023: Mohammad Rizwan leaves behind Babar Azam

PSL 2023: Mohammad Rizwan leaves behind Babar Azam