Ben Affleck talks on 'misconception' about his 'unhappy looking face'

Ben Affleck, who is often misunderstood for being unhappy at social events, finally tried to clear fans' biggest "misconception" about his "unhappy looking face."

During his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the director and star of Air (2023) spoke about the "misconception" that he does not enjoy himself at social events like press conferences, award shows, and even holiday parties.

The husband of Jennifer Lopez, who became a meme when a video of his disagreement with singer wife during their appearance at 2023 Grammys went viral, has now officially debunked the myth that he's always unhappy at events.

During the interview, Jimmy accused Ben of being so unhappy at events, even at his own holiday party in 2022.

"It did seem like you weren't quite as psyched about the party as everybody else," Jimmy said.

Ben quickly responded to the accusation "See, that's a common misconception about me," he said.

"I have a very unhappy-looking resting face," Ben added before demonstrating his "content" and "amused" faces.

"That's how God made me," Ben pleaded, laughing to himself. "You don't have to punish me for it."

Elsewhere in the interview, Ben admitted that he's definitely aware of the viral internet fame of "Sad Affleck."

"I've been the subject of the occasional meme." he said.