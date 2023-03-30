 
Thursday Mar 30 2023
Web Desk

Selena Gomez dines with Zayn Malik’s assistant amid romance rumours

Web Desk

Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Selena Gomez was spotted grabbing dinner with Zayn Malik’s personal assistant, Taryn Zimmerman, just days before she and the former One Direction singer sparked romance rumours.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, was seen exiting Nobu in New York City with Taryn Zimmerman on March 21st, 2023. The two women walked side by side as they made their way out of the swanky Japanese restaurant, per Page Six.

Then, two days later, the Lose You to Love Me singer was allegedly seen smooching the Pillowtalk hitmaker, 30, at an unnamed celebrity hotspot in SoHo, per a viral TikTok.

In the video, conversation was shared between the original poster and the employee who served the couple that the stars walked into the establishment “hand in hand” on March 23rd, 2023, and were openly “making out.”

The pal, Klarissa Garcia, told Page Six the following day that Gomez and Malik arrived at peak dinnertime and allegedly continued kissing at their table, which she said was situated in the middle of the bustling eatery.

Garcia added that the duo dined for about two hours before heading out.

Per Us Weekly, sources claimed the couple knew each other “years before” their recent outing, claiming that the Vibez singer is “definitely into her.”

“He’s always admired her and thinks she’s an incredible person, inside and out,” the insider shared, noting that the duo aren’t “super serious” or exclusive at this point. “She’s free to see other people.

However, Zayn would love to continue to see Selena and see where things go,” the source explained.

