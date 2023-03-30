Prince Harry is UK’s self-made ‘professional complainer and grumbler’

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been handed the title of the world’s biggest ‘professional complainer and grumbler’.



Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims and accusations.

According to the Courier Mail, “Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex popped out of an anonymous mini-van outside the London High Court, thus surprising the pants off the waiting media throng, something very unusual happened. He smiled.”

Before concluding Ms Elser admitted, “Yes, Harry, a man who has single-handedly made himself into the world’s only professional kvetcher, appeared with that rarest of rare facial expressions, his now trademark glower replaced by an actual grin.”