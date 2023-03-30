 
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
Prince Harry has ‘torpedoed’ Buckingham Palace

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Prince Harry has just been bashed for accusing the Firm of ‘hiding the true extent’ of his phone hacking.

An inside source referenced the consequences of this decision and said, “Harry has torpedoed any remaining bridges with this statement.”

“It is just six weeks until the coronation and the last thing Charles needs," they added.

The same source also went on to address Prince Harry’s reluctance to pay King Charles a visit while he’s in the UK.

In the middle of their chat they even admitted, “There was in place an agreement between the Institution and NGN that we would not engage, or even discuss, the possibility of bringing claims against NGN until the litigation against it relating to phone hacking was over.”

According to the Daily Beast, “The Institution made it clear that we did not need to know anything about phone hacking and it was made clear to me that the Royal Family did not sit in the witness box because that could open up a can of worms.”

“The Institution was without a doubt withholding information from me for a long time about NGN’s phone hacking and that has only become clear in recent years as I have pursued my own claim with different legal advice and representation.”

