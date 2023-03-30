King Charles becomes first British monarch to address Bundestag

King Charles III has become the first British monarch to address the Bundestag, German Parliament, during his historic state visit to the country.

The 74-year-old monarch on Thursday delivered a speech to the German politicians, while the parliament was in session, paying tribute to the deep historical bonds and longstanding ties between the two nations.

The King, who would officially be crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla on May six, spoke to the Bundestag at length about "the pride" he feels in the "strength of the partnership" between Germany and Britain. He also talked affectionately of his “close personal ties to the country”, made deeper by his “cherished family relationships”.

The monarch was proud to be in Berlin to "renew the special bond of friendship between our two countries."

In his address, he also remembered the late Queen as he said the friendship between the two nations "meant so much to my beloved mother," who spoke often of her visits to the country.

The new King spoke warmly of the cultural ties between Germany and the UK, noting that the first Shakespeare association was established not in England, but in Weimar, and that the music of George Frideric Handel will be played at his coronation in May.

He also thanked the German people for their "extraordinary kindness" following the death of the Queen last September.

Prince William and Harry's father noted that "with all of us, there are countless points of connection and common experience in the British-German story, which has unfolded over nearly two millennia."



Charles also spoke of the war in Ukraine, saying: "Countless lives have been destroyed; freedom and human dignity have been trampled in the most brutal way. The security of Europe has been threatened, together with our democratic values,” he said. “Even as we abhor the appalling scenes of destruction, we can take heart from our unity – in defense of Ukraine, of peace and freedom."

King Charles and Camilla, who arrived in Germany on the inaugural state visit of his reign on Wednesday, were welcomed by 21-gun salute and a flypast. The couple to remain in the country until Friday.