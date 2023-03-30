 
Samantha Ruth Prabhu admits she had a 'concussion' while shooting 'Citadel'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to feature in the Indian version of Citadel with Varun Dhawan
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu admits she had a concussion while shooting for the Indian version of American spy thriller series Citadel.

While talking to Miss Malini, Samantha revealed: “I had a concussion on sets. I forgot everyone’s name for good two-three hours. To Raj, I was like, ‘Wait let me check my phone, what is his name?’ I haven’t had a concussion before, I didn’t know how it felt but I went back and shot after a few hours.”

She further spoke about the upcoming series, said: “We are definitely pushing the bar from Raji from The Family Man and we can’t do the same action, people won’t enjoy it. It has to be a notch higher, I know it, they (Raj and DK) know it. We all are a bit crazy. We do not know when to tell each other to stop, we just keep going on. It’s a circus.”

It has been heard that The Family Man actress has been working really hard for her role in Citadel. A few weeks back, she shared pictures of her wounded hands filled with blood stains and injury marks.

Reportedly, she will be performing some high octane action sequences for which the makers have called upon a Hollywood director for the training martial arts.

The Indian version of Citadel features Samantha Ruth Prabhu alongside Varun Dhawan. The show is being directed by Farzi director duo Raj and DK, reports News18. 

