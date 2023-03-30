 
Thursday Mar 30 2023
Web Desk

'Daredevil' actor teases violent Disney+ show

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

'Daredevil' actor teases violent Disney+ show 

Daredevil: Born Again actor Vincent D'Onofrio assured fans that the upcoming Disney+ Marvel show is still gritter, bloodier, and brutal than like Netflix series.

During an interview with Newsweek, the 63-year-old said, "It was a concern of mine too because the Netflix show was so raw and brutal, you know?"

"But then I started to look at what Marvel's been doing lately with their series, and the direction that they want to go in. All I can say [...] is that if you look at the most brutal stuff that Marvel is doing, which is few and far between, but it's there, it will be there for us too," the actor added.

The actor further explained that the upcoming show would also match Netflix's emotional violence, "We will bring it on, and we will have emotional violence as well as just out-and-out physical violence.

But it's a long game, this series, and for actors, that's so much fun because you get to plan out and bring it. I think that if people have watched everything that Fisk has been in, my character's been in, they know that it actually is going to go there, and I think in Echo there's a lot of that."

