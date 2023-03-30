Government employees to get advance salary ahead of Eid ul Fitr

A money changer counts Pakistani rupee notes in Karachi in this undated photo. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh Thursday announced releasing the salaries of Muslim government employees in advance ahead of Eid ul Fitr — a religious event that is celebrated across the world.

"...full pay and allowances/full pension for the month of April, shall be paid in advance to all Muslim employees/pensioners of Provincial Government of Sindh (including work-charged and contingent paid establishment)," a notification from the finance department read.

The salaries and pensions will be released on April 17 instead of May 2, the notification added, noting that Eid is expected to fall on either April 21 or April 22.

The move comes as Pakistanis deal with historic high inflation, which has forced several to forego even essential edible items. The nation is struggling to secure external financing as well, with the looming threat of default hanging over it.

