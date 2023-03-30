 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
By
Web Desk

Government employees to get advance salary ahead of Eid ul Fitr

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

A money changer counts Pakistani rupee notes in Karachi in this undated photo. — Reuters/File
A money changer counts Pakistani rupee notes in Karachi in this undated photo. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh Thursday announced releasing the salaries of Muslim government employees in advance ahead of Eid ul Fitr — a religious event that is celebrated across the world.

"...full pay and allowances/full pension for the month of April, shall be paid in advance to all Muslim employees/pensioners of Provincial Government of Sindh (including work-charged and contingent paid establishment)," a notification from the finance department read.

The salaries and pensions will be released on April 17 instead of May 2, the notification added, noting that Eid is expected to fall on either April 21 or April 22.

The move comes as Pakistanis deal with historic high inflation, which has forced several to forego even essential edible items. The nation is struggling to secure external financing as well, with the looming threat of default hanging over it.

More From Pakistan:

HEC invites applications for Research Awards competition 2023

HEC invites applications for Research Awards competition 2023
Imran Khan's arrest warrant in judge threatening case stayed

Imran Khan's arrest warrant in judge threatening case stayed
NAB chairman to receive income equivalent to SC judge

NAB chairman to receive income equivalent to SC judge
Tyrian White case: IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Imran Khan’s disqualification plea

Tyrian White case: IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Imran Khan’s disqualification plea
Govt to withdraw curative review petition against Justice Faez Isa

Govt to withdraw curative review petition against Justice Faez Isa
Senate approves SC bill amid PTI opposition

Senate approves SC bill amid PTI opposition
Election delay case: Justice Amin-Ud-Din recuses himself after SC order on 184(3) proceedings

Election delay case: Justice Amin-Ud-Din recuses himself after SC order on 184(3) proceedings
124-A: Lahore High Court strikes down sedition law

124-A: Lahore High Court strikes down sedition law
Imran Khan gets relief in Toshakhana case

Imran Khan gets relief in Toshakhana case
These key personalities may get relief from new SC legislation

These key personalities may get relief from new SC legislation
'Cool commissioner' Hazim Bangwar's initiative to play 'sporting' role in Karachi

'Cool commissioner' Hazim Bangwar's initiative to play 'sporting' role in Karachi
Four cops martyred in Lakki Marwat terrorist attack

Four cops martyred in Lakki Marwat terrorist attack