pakistan
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
By
APP

HEC invites applications for Research Awards competition 2023

By
APP

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

A representational image of Higher Education Commission h-9 Islamabad building. — Facebook/File
ISLAMABAD: In a bid to promote high-impact publications, recognise excellence in research, and contributions to intellectual development, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited local researchers and scholars to submit applications for the Research Awards competition 2023.

As per award categories, the prizes will be given in three categories — Best Researcher, Best Young Researcher and Best Publication (with special emphasis to submit research publications on the constitution of Pakistan in view of the Golden Jubilee of 1973 Constitution of Pakistan).

Sharing the details of eligibility criteria, well-placed sources said that the applicant had never been blacklisted by HEC and had not received the same award earlier.

None of the publications on applicant/authors’ credit was plagiarised as per HEC plagiarism policy.

Meanwhile, according to the “Best Researcher” category, the applicant must be a resident of Pakistan for at least three years on January 1, 2023.

However, in the Best Young Researcher category, the applicant must be under 40 years of age on January 1, 2023, and be a resident of Pakistan for at least one year on January 1, 2023.

HEC said that the publication must be a scholarly book or journal article published not more than three years before January 1, 2023, adding it must be written by no more than three authors, who have been residents of Pakistan for at least three years on January 1, 2023.

Research articles must only be published in a W-category journal in HEC Journal Recognition System (HJRS), with a minimum citation count of 100, the sources added.

However, publications (including an extended version of a paper) that were previously submitted for the same category of the award are not eligible for resubmission. Whereas, books must be published by a recognized academic press.

The deadline to apply for the competition is April 26 (Wednesday), the sources informed, adding applications must be submitted via HEC online portal.

