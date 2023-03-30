K-pop group TXT achieve their 8th week on the Billboard 200

While on the Billboard 200, the album claimed the No. 63 spot in its eighth week

K-pop band TXT’s new album The Name Chapter: Temptation has now achieved its 8th week on the Billboard 200 chart. It is also continuing its reign as the best-selling album in the United States.

The album was released two months ago after which it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and they also achieved the biggest sales of any K-pop album in the United States since BTS’ Proof.

The Name Chapter: Temptation has sold more copies than any other artist this year while American artist Taylor Swift’s Midnights takes the second spot. While on the Billboard 200, the album claimed the No. 63 spot in its eighth week on the chart.

The comeback is also steadily holding on to the No. 2 spot on the World Albums Chart as well as No. 6 on the Top Album Sales chart.