 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group TXT achieve their 8th week on the Billboard 200

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

While on the Billboard 200, the album claimed the No. 63 spot in its eighth week
While on the Billboard 200, the album claimed the No. 63 spot in its eighth week 

K-pop band TXT’s new album The Name Chapter: Temptation has now achieved its 8th week on the Billboard 200 chart. It is also continuing its reign as the best-selling album in the United States.

The album was released two months ago after which it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and they also achieved the biggest sales of any K-pop album in the United States since BTS’ Proof.

The Name Chapter: Temptation has sold more copies than any other artist this year while American artist Taylor Swift’s Midnights takes the second spot. While on the Billboard 200, the album claimed the No. 63 spot in its eighth week on the chart.

The comeback is also steadily holding on to the No. 2 spot on the World Albums Chart as well as No. 6 on the Top Album Sales chart. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Archie's sweet request to Meghan Markle will melt your heart video

Prince Archie's sweet request to Meghan Markle will melt your heart
Meghan Markle shares big statement after receiving Gracie Award for Archetypes Podcast

Meghan Markle shares big statement after receiving Gracie Award for Archetypes Podcast
Yeeun from K-pop group CLC discusses her solo debut

Yeeun from K-pop group CLC discusses her solo debut
K-pop group NMIXX take home new award show win

K-pop group NMIXX take home new award show win
BTS’ agency release statement concerning the group’s safety

BTS’ agency release statement concerning the group’s safety
Taylor Swift wins hearts as she makes fan’s dream come true during live show

Taylor Swift wins hearts as she makes fan’s dream come true during live show
K-pop soloist Chungha to leave her agency

K-pop soloist Chungha to leave her agency
Prince Harry appears in court for final day of hearing

Prince Harry appears in court for final day of hearing
Brooklyn Beckham says goodbye to his cooking career? Deets inside

Brooklyn Beckham says goodbye to his cooking career? Deets inside
Jisoo from Blackpink begins countdown to solo debut

Jisoo from Blackpink begins countdown to solo debut
‘True Beauty’ star Cha Eunwoo turns down upcoming crime series

‘True Beauty’ star Cha Eunwoo turns down upcoming crime series
Tom Sandoval took Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix to same restaurant, Lala Kent claims

Tom Sandoval took Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix to same restaurant, Lala Kent claims