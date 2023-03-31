 
Friday Mar 31 2023
Queen Consort Camilla to break royal tradition to appease William: report

Friday Mar 31, 2023

Queen Consort Camilla to break royal tradition to appease William: report

Queen Consort Camilla is expected to break a royal tradition bid to Prince William at her and King Charles coronation on May 6.

According to express.co.uk, she may reconsider using the traditional ivory sceptre  in order to appease "elephant-loving" Prince William, who is a passionate advocate for conservation. 

The publication reported the Queen Consort has declined to wear the Koh-i-Noor diamond to avoid offence over colonialism.

The report said Camilla will wear Queen Mary's crown, which has been recrafted especially for her, rather than having a new crown commissioned, in another nod to Charles's environmental efforts.

According to Private Eye the ivory sceptre, which has been used by every Queen Consort since 1685, will be conspicuous in its absence.

The publication also claims that the veto on the sceptre came from the "elephant-loving" William, a fierce critic of the ivory trade.

