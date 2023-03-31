 
time Friday Mar 31 2023
Parineeti Chopra is getting married, confirms 'Code Name: Tiranga' actor

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have not made any official announcement
Parineeti Chopra is getting married to AAP MP Raghav Chadha as per the confirmation made by her Code Name :Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu.

While talking to DNA, Harrdy stated: “I am so happy that it’s finally happening. I wish her all the luck."

He also shared that while him and Parineeti were shooting for Code Name: Tiranga, they had a discussion about marriage. “When we were shooting for Code Name: Tiranga, we used to have discussions about marriage, and she used to say that ‘I will get married, only after I feel that I have found the right guy.'

Sandhu revealed that he has called the actress to congratulate her. "Yes, I have called and congratulated her”, he added.

Prior to this, Parineeti and Raghav’s relationship rumours fueled up when AAP MP Sanjeev Arora also shared a tweet congratulating the two. He wrote: “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra . May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!”

His tweet increased the curiosity among the netizens and they now wait for the official announcement to be made by the couple.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha dating rumours sparked after they were spotted together leaving a restaurant, reports Indiatoday. 

