 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Friday Mar 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Karan Johar reveals he is taking 'woke tutorials' for 'personality change'

By
Web Desk

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

Karan Johar attends Christian Diors first ever fashion show in Mumbai
Karan Johar attends Christian Dior's first ever fashion show in Mumbai

Karan Johar, in his latest Instagram post, reveals that he is working on his personlity change for which he has been taking woke tutorials.  

Taking it to his instagram, Karan shared a series of stories where he also  shared his jet lag musings, and also revealed that he loved many designs at Dior fashion show that he attended last night. 

He wrote: “The airport is a runway...it's Also a press conference.... Next it may be a trailer launch venue! (I subscribe to it all... no complaints... but maybe nice to also catch a flight once in a while.... )"

Karan Johar reveals he is taking woke tutorials for personality change

“Further Jet lag musings... I am obsessed with make up tutorials (just watching them on reels makes my soul happy ) They put the whole dukaan on a brides face... but the end results are invariably OTT but still stunning (before/after comaprisons ) ...and I love the hacks! #iykyk.”

Karan Johar reveals he is taking woke tutorials for personality change

“I loved so many looks at the Dior show! But meNtioning them is Perhaps a no #iykyk.”

Karan Johar reveals he is taking woke tutorials for personality change

He further revealed that he is taking woke tutorials as he is currently working on his personality change.

“I am taking woke tutorials every morning! It's like a new age riyaaz for my personality change! My plus size body needs self love! The last time I looked at it... I only had 3 alphabets in my head!!! MRF.”

Karan Johar reveals he is taking woke tutorials for personality change

On the work front, Karan Johar is making his comeback as a director after a long time with upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, reports Pinkvilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Parineeti Chopra is getting married, confirms 'Code Name: Tiranga' actor

Parineeti Chopra is getting married, confirms 'Code Name: Tiranga' actor
Friends or foes: Who did Meera pray for while performing Umrah?

Friends or foes: Who did Meera pray for while performing Umrah?
Priyanka Chopra's claims about Bollywood pushes Shekhar Suman share his industry experience

Priyanka Chopra's claims about Bollywood pushes Shekhar Suman share his industry experience
'Farzi' star Raashi Khanna finally speaks up on beating SRK on 'IMDb list'

'Farzi' star Raashi Khanna finally speaks up on beating SRK on 'IMDb list'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu admits she had a 'concussion' while shooting 'Citadel'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu admits she had a 'concussion' while shooting 'Citadel'
Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' tells true story of an 'unknown hero': Watch teaser

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' tells true story of an 'unknown hero': Watch teaser
Rekha meets 'Dior' creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, picture goes viral

Rekha meets 'Dior' creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, picture goes viral
Sushmita Sen celebrates 'one month of angioplasty': See video

Sushmita Sen celebrates 'one month of angioplasty': See video
WATCH: First look into Wasim Akram, wife Shaniera's acting debut video

WATCH: First look into Wasim Akram, wife Shaniera's acting debut
Kajol 'claps and cheers' while watching Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa'

Kajol 'claps and cheers' while watching Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa'
Sonam Kapoor 'thanks' Alia Bhatt for sending lovely gifts for baby 'Vayu'

Sonam Kapoor 'thanks' Alia Bhatt for sending lovely gifts for baby 'Vayu'
Rakhi Sawant lashes out at Priyanka Chopra for her latest 'Bollwyood comment'

Rakhi Sawant lashes out at Priyanka Chopra for her latest 'Bollwyood comment'