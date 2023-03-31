Karan Johar reveals he is taking 'woke tutorials' for 'personality change'

Karan Johar attends Christian Dior's first ever fashion show in Mumbai

Karan Johar, in his latest Instagram post, reveals that he is working on his personlity change for which he has been taking woke tutorials.

Taking it to his instagram, Karan shared a series of stories where he also shared his jet lag musings, and also revealed that he loved many designs at Dior fashion show that he attended last night.

He wrote: “The airport is a runway...it's Also a press conference.... Next it may be a trailer launch venue! (I subscribe to it all... no complaints... but maybe nice to also catch a flight once in a while.... )"

“Further Jet lag musings... I am obsessed with make up tutorials (just watching them on reels makes my soul happy ) They put the whole dukaan on a brides face... but the end results are invariably OTT but still stunning (before/after comaprisons ) ...and I love the hacks! #iykyk.”

“I loved so many looks at the Dior show! But meNtioning them is Perhaps a no #iykyk.”

He further revealed that he is taking woke tutorials as he is currently working on his personality change.

“I am taking woke tutorials every morning! It's like a new age riyaaz for my personality change! My plus size body needs self love! The last time I looked at it... I only had 3 alphabets in my head!!! MRF.”

On the work front, Karan Johar is making his comeback as a director after a long time with upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, reports Pinkvilla.