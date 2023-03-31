Prince Harry has ‘got a new life now’ and ‘can’t go back’

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly lost any interest in reconciling because he’s happy with his new life.



Royal commentator and expert Alexander Larman issued these claims.

The admissions were shared during a chat with Express UK, where Mr Larman spoke of the couple’s “new life.”

There, Larman even went as far as to say, “It seems clear to me that Harry has no interest in reconciling with his family.”

“He's got a new life now, it's completely different and he can’t go back. There's no possibility that he's going to come back to Britain and lead a normal life here.”

“While we’re speaking, he’s in Britain at High Court but none of his family members are seeing him.”

“That’s quite telling. Apparently, he tried to see King Charles but Charles said he was too 'busy'.”