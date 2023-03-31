 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Friday Mar 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reach Mumbai first time with Malti Marie

By
Web Desk

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

Fans speculate that Priyanka Chopra has arrived in India for cousin Parineeti Chopras wedding
Fans speculate that Priyanka Chopra has arrived in India for cousin Parineeti Chopra's wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reach Mumbai for the first time with daughter Malti Marie.

Earlier today, the duo was spotted together at a private airport. They walked out from the front door carrying Malti in their arms. This is the first trip of Malti to India.

The paparazzi managed to capture the moment of the trio making their first ever family appearance in the country.

Priyanka looked stunning as always as she wore a bright pink coloured slit dress with a half ponytail. She also wore a cool pair of sunglasses to complete her look.

Meanwhile, Nick opted for a casual sweatshirt and denim jeans. He also wore a vibrant orange cap with his outfit. On the other hand, their daughter Marie was dressed in a cute grey-coloured frock.

Photo credits: Indiatoday
Photo credits: Indiatoday


Photo credits: Indiatoday
Photo credits: Indiatoday


Photo credits: Indiatoday
Photo credits: Indiatoday


So far nobody knows the purpose of their family visit. But amid Parineeti Chopra’s wedding rumours, fans are wondering if PC is in town for the same reason. On of the social media users wrote: “Coming for Pariniti wedding” while another wrote: “For Parineeti Chopra’s wedding.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is all set to feature in American web-series Citadel with Richard Madden.

More From Showbiz:

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli serve major couple goals in THESE photos

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli serve major couple goals in THESE photos
Dia Mirza wishes '14th birthday' to stepdaughter Samaira with a lovely post

Dia Mirza wishes '14th birthday' to stepdaughter Samaira with a lovely post
Arjun Rampal’s daughter Myra rules the ramp with her debut runway for 'Dior'

Arjun Rampal’s daughter Myra rules the ramp with her debut runway for 'Dior'
Karan Johar reveals he is taking 'woke tutorials' for 'personality change'

Karan Johar reveals he is taking 'woke tutorials' for 'personality change'
Parineeti Chopra is getting married, confirms 'Code Name: Tiranga' actor

Parineeti Chopra is getting married, confirms 'Code Name: Tiranga' actor
Friends or foes: Who did Meera pray for while performing Umrah?

Friends or foes: Who did Meera pray for while performing Umrah?
Priyanka Chopra's claims about Bollywood pushes Shekhar Suman share his industry experience

Priyanka Chopra's claims about Bollywood pushes Shekhar Suman share his industry experience
'Farzi' star Raashi Khanna finally speaks up on beating SRK on 'IMDb list'

'Farzi' star Raashi Khanna finally speaks up on beating SRK on 'IMDb list'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu admits she had a 'concussion' while shooting 'Citadel'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu admits she had a 'concussion' while shooting 'Citadel'
Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' tells true story of an 'unknown hero': Watch teaser

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' tells true story of an 'unknown hero': Watch teaser
Rekha meets 'Dior' creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, picture goes viral

Rekha meets 'Dior' creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, picture goes viral
Sushmita Sen celebrates 'one month of angioplasty': See video

Sushmita Sen celebrates 'one month of angioplasty': See video