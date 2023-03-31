Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli serve major couple goals in THESE photos

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attend the Dior Fashion Show in Mumbai

Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli are giving some major couple goals in their latest photoshoot.

The pictures the duo shared looked absolutely ethereal as they opted for some extremely classy outfits for the Dior Fashion Show that took place on March 30 in Mumbai at the Gateway of India.

Anushka dropped the photos with a romantic yet small caption that just read: “You @virat.kohli.”

Sharma opted for a bright yellow elegant ensemble for the night. She also carried a small matching yellow coloured handbag and wore a soft make up.

Meanwhile, Kohli looked dapper in an olive-green suit that he wore along with a white t-shirt. The lovebirds made several romantic poses giving fans happy tears.

Netizens are gushing over this photoshoot and showering love over the lovely couple. One of the fans wrote: “This is the perfect example of Rab ne bana di Jodi”. On the other hand, another fan wrote: "I just can’t take my eyes off you.”



The cricketer also shared the same pictures on his social media handle along with the caption: “About last night @anushkasharma” followed by a red heart emoticon.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one those couples of B-town that are highly praised among the people. The duo tied the knot in 2017. In 2021, they welcomed their daughter Vamika to the family, reports Indiatoday.