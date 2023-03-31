 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Friday Mar 31 2023
By
Raheel Salman
|
Waqas Alam Angaria

11 killed in Ramadan charity distribution ‘stampede’ in Karachi

By
Raheel Salman
|
Waqas Alam Angaria

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

Rescue workers stand at the incidents site in Karachis SITE area on March 31, 2023. — Photo by author
Rescue workers stand at the incident's site in Karachi's SITE area on March 31, 2023. — Photo by author

KARACHI: At least 11 people died and several were injured Friday amid a stampede inside the premises of a factory at the Naurus intersection in Karachi's SITE area, the latest incident in which people lost their lives to seek free edibles.

The incident occurred while people were gathered at a dyeing factory in the city's industrial area to collect ration — which is part of charity drives that Karachhites hold every Ramadan to help the needy.

Those killed in the incident include eight women and three children, rescue sources and police officials told Geo News.

Google map highlighting the area where the incident took place in Karachi on March 31, 2023.

Police arrests seven people

Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Mughees Hashmi, speaking to journalists, said that the area police confirmed that the incident took place because of a stampede, adding that the local police station was not informed prior to the distribution.

The SP said that seven people have been arrested so far and an investigation has been initiated.

Fearing that the death toll is likely to increase, he revealed that during the stampede water line also burst which fueled the situation.

Taking notice of the unfortunate incident, Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori expressed grief over the loss of precious lives. He directed Karachi commissioner to submit a report immediately.

 More to follow...

More From Pakistan:

FBISE announces dates for SSC Part II and I exams

FBISE announces dates for SSC Part II and I exams
Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz trade barbs after SC’s ruling in election delay case

Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz trade barbs after SC’s ruling in election delay case
Imran Khan's social media focal person Azhar Mashwani returns home

Imran Khan's social media focal person Azhar Mashwani returns home
Hajj 2023: Last date for application submission extended

Hajj 2023: Last date for application submission extended

Soldier martyred in North Waziristan shootout: ISPR

Soldier martyred in North Waziristan shootout: ISPR
SC circular disregards Justice Isa's judgment postponing suo motu cases

SC circular disregards Justice Isa's judgment postponing suo motu cases
Election delay case: SC turns down govt's request to form full court

Election delay case: SC turns down govt's request to form full court
Imran Khan slams govt's 'complete mockery' of Constitution

Imran Khan slams govt's 'complete mockery' of Constitution
PM Shehbaz, Fazlur Rehman satisfied over passage of SC bill

PM Shehbaz, Fazlur Rehman satisfied over passage of SC bill
PM directs authorities to ensure smooth gas supply during Ramadan

PM directs authorities to ensure smooth gas supply during Ramadan
Five killed in stampedes at flour distribution sites in Pakistan

Five killed in stampedes at flour distribution sites in Pakistan
Eye specialist Dr Birbal Genani gunned down in Karachi

Eye specialist Dr Birbal Genani gunned down in Karachi