 
pakistan
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
AFP

One killed, 8 injured in Charsadda flour handout stampede

By
AFP

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

A woman, clad in burqa, carries a sack of flour, purchased at a subsidised rate from a truck along a road in the northwestern city of Peshawar. — Reuters
A woman, clad in burqa, carries a sack of flour, purchased at a subsidised rate from a truck along a road in the northwestern city of Peshawar. — Reuters

One person was killed and eight others injured during a stampede for free flour in Charsadda on Thursday, the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

The price of basic food items has rocketed in recent months, with inflation at a near 50-year-high as the country grapples with a balance of payments crisis that has seen it forced back into negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"Nine people were trampled and were taken to hospital where one person died," said Muhammad Arif, police chief for Charsadda in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where the incident happened.

Arif said hundreds of people gathered at the local market for the handouts, one of the hundreds of distribution points set up by the government during Ramadan.

Millions of low-income families across the country are registered under the scheme.

In a nearby district, a man died and four others were injured when a wall they were sitting on collapsed as crowds amassed for free flour.

Authorities told AFP it was not clear why the wall collapsed.

Pakistan's finances have been wrecked by years of financial mismanagement and political instability — a situation exacerbated by a global energy crisis and devastating floods that left a third of the country under water last year.

The South Asian nation is deeply in debt and needs to introduce tough tax and utility price increases to unlock another tranche of a $6.5 billion IMF bail-out and avoid defaulting.

More From Pakistan:

PTI to move SC against ECP’s decision on Punjab elections

PTI to move SC against ECP’s decision on Punjab elections
Court rejects police plea for extension in Hassaan Niazi's physical remand

Court rejects police plea for extension in Hassaan Niazi's physical remand
ECP's decision saved country from major constitutional crisis: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ECP's decision saved country from major constitutional crisis: Marriyum Aurangzeb
PTI engages another lobbying firm in US

PTI engages another lobbying firm in US
‘Political chaos main reason for economic instability,’ says PM in Pakistan Day message

‘Political chaos main reason for economic instability,’ says PM in Pakistan Day message
Karachi receives another spell of rain

Karachi receives another spell of rain
Resolution to designate 23 March as ‘Pakistan Day' introduced in US House of Representatives

Resolution to designate 23 March as ‘Pakistan Day' introduced in US House of Representatives
Imran Khan creating chaos, unrest in country: Rana Sanaullah

Imran Khan creating chaos, unrest in country: Rana Sanaullah
Martyred Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki laid to rest

Martyred Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki laid to rest
ECP postpones elections in Punjab citing 'security threats'

ECP postpones elections in Punjab citing 'security threats'
Police to raid Zaman Park within 48 hours, claims Imran Khan

Police to raid Zaman Park within 48 hours, claims Imran Khan

First fast in Pakistan on Thursday as Ramadan moon sighted

First fast in Pakistan on Thursday as Ramadan moon sighted