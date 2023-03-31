'Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham recalls soppy exchange with co-star Jason Sudeikis

'Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham recalls soppy exchange with Sudeikis on last day of filming

Actress Hannah Waddingham was terribly emotional when filming for season 3 of Ted Lasso came to an end.

The 48-year-old actor told PEOPLE that she did not want to hug co-star Jason Sudeikis because she would have gotten too emotional.

"As we wrapped, Jason turned up and gave me a squeeze," Waddingham said.

"I was like, 'Don't. Don't! Because I will literally start crying. Go away. Give me a squeeze and then I'll say "See you later" and we'll go for dinner somewhere.'" It's not clear if the third season will be the final one for the Apple TV+ series, but at the time, Waddingham had the feeling that she would not be with the same cast and crew again.

"I was so pleased that my last scene for season 3 was by myself in my 'Rebecca House,'" Waddingham explained. "It's an actual house in the corner of Richmond Green and it was really lovely."

Season 3 of Ted Lasso is currently streaming every Wednesday.

"I was very keen and very passionate about Rebecca, the owner of AFC Richmond, fighting for her boys and being there because she really, really wants to be for the first time ever," Waddingham said during the Ted Lasso Season 3 global press conference.

"And these guys gave me that, which I mean in spades, really. I was able to lean into being the figurehead of it and I could honestly, when you see how season three unfolds, I couldn't have asked for any more. I mean, I wouldn't tell them to their faces that they gave me everything I wanted, but they have, and I feel like in... Like you say, in season two, she was head down and kind of introverted a bit. But yeah, we see feisty Welton coming out a little bit this season, which I love. Really satisfying."