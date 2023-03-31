Will Malala buy a team in Pakistan Women's Cricket League?

Malala stands inside the Lords cricket ground in the United Kingdom. — Twitter/@Malala

LAHORE: Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has expressed interest in purchasing a team for Pakistan's first-ever women's cricket league.

Apart from her activism for girls' education, the 25-year-old activist is now known for wearing several hats including those of a writer and film producer, among other things.



Malala, according to sources, has inquired about the bidding process for teams in the women's league, which was initially scheduled to take place in October this year.

She has, therefore, approached the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee with an interest in the women's league. It should also be noted that Malala's husband Asser Malik also remained associated with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner is most likely to bid for a team in the women's league. Earlier, she also told former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja about her interest in the women's league.

Ramiz, during his tenure as the chairman, launched 'The Women's League' during the opening ceremony of the first-of-its-kind Pakistan Junior League (PJL) in October last year. The tournament was said to be played alongside Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

However, the PCB management committee delayed the women's league and aim the October window for it.

Meanwhile, three women's exhibition matches were played during PSL 8 in Rawalpindi.

Two teams - Amazons and Super Women - locked horns in three matches which also featured 10 foreign cricketers. Bismah Maroof-led Amazons won the exhibition series 2-1.

Ireland’s Laura Delany, England’s quartet of Lauren Winfield-Hill, Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt, and Tammy Beaumont, Australia’s Tess Flintoff Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu, Jahanara Alam of Bangladesh and Lea Tahuhu of New Zealand also participated in the exhibition matches.