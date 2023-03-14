 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Malala Yousafzai shares response after ‘awkward’ exchange with Jimmy Kimmel at Oscars

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Malala Yousafzai shares response after ‘awkward’ exchange with Jimmy Kimmel at Oscars
Malala Yousafzai shares response after ‘awkward’ exchange with Jimmy Kimmel at Oscars

Malala Yousafzai turned to social media and shared her response after 2023 Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel sparked reaction for asking an awkward question to her at the ceremony.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner, 25, made her Oscars debut on Sunday, March 12. The education activist attended the 95th Academy Awards ceremony as an executive producer of her short film called Stranger at the Gate — which was nominated for Best Documentary Short Film.

Yousafzai appeared highly uncomfortable when the Oscar host approached her with a question during a break.

Kimmel asked her a question about Chris Pine and Harry Styles’ ‘spit-gate’ drama, to which, she replied, “I only talk about peace.”

Hours after the ceremony, Yousafzai then took to Twitter and shared a video of the bizarre exchange at the Oscars. She tweeted, “Treat people with kindness.”

Kimmel’s awkward question sparked reaction online as many viewers on Twitter defended Yousafzai, “Watching the #Oscars from home, I was absolutely horrified with the interaction between @jimmykimmel and @Malala Jimmy, you were incredibly disrespectful.”

Twitter users lauded Yousafzai for her "classy" response over the "unfunny and cringe" joke, while others were unimpressed by asking this question from her. 

More From Entertainment:

Graceland reps denies rumours of Riley Keough ‘locking out’ Priscilla Presley

Graceland reps denies rumours of Riley Keough ‘locking out’ Priscilla Presley
Sarah Ferguson pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana

Sarah Ferguson pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana
Austin Butler attends 2023 Oscars afterparty with girlfriend Kaia Gerber

Austin Butler attends 2023 Oscars afterparty with girlfriend Kaia Gerber
Will Smith gets relief from Academy after 'slap'

Will Smith gets relief from Academy after 'slap'
Nicole Scherzinger takes a dig at former band Pussycat dolls amid lawsuit

Nicole Scherzinger takes a dig at former band Pussycat dolls amid lawsuit
Tilda Swinton lauds ‘Everything Everywhere’ Oscars success

Tilda Swinton lauds ‘Everything Everywhere’ Oscars success
Princess Diana would be 'unhappy' with Prince Harry's feud with Prince William: Expert

Princess Diana would be 'unhappy' with Prince Harry's feud with Prince William: Expert

'Scream VI’ directors would ‘love to make another movie’ with Neve Campbell

'Scream VI’ directors would ‘love to make another movie’ with Neve Campbell
Justin Bieber 'did not look well' as he appeared at Oscars afterparty from back entrance

Justin Bieber 'did not look well' as he appeared at Oscars afterparty from back entrance

Chadwick Boseman’s family expresses gratitude after Oscars recognition

Chadwick Boseman’s family expresses gratitude after Oscars recognition
Riley Keough reportedly ‘locks out’ grandma Priscilla Presley from Graceland

Riley Keough reportedly ‘locks out’ grandma Priscilla Presley from Graceland
Harry, Meghan public attacks against William, Kate brought them 'closer'

Harry, Meghan public attacks against William, Kate brought them 'closer'