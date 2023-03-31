 
What does Malala Yousafzai love about her husband?

Pakistan-born female education activist Malala Yousafzai with her husband Asser Malik. — Instagram/@malala
Pakistan-born female education activist Malala Yousafzai revealed what she loves about her husband, Asser Malik, while posting an adorable picture with him. 

Taking to Instagram, the Nobel Peace Prize winner wrote: "One of the many things I love about my husband @asser.malik is that he gives the most thoughtful gifts." 

The 25-year-old said that her better half gifted her custom-painted shoes which she wore on her visit to the Santa Monica pier on her recent trip to LA. 

A close-up image of Malala Yousafzai's hand-painted shoes. — Instagram/@malala

She shared a close-up image of her shoes which were hand painted with traditional truck art design. 

Decked up in a basic blue kameez with a jeans and coat, the advocate for girls’ education and women’s rights dropped an adorable picture with Malik. 

Malala tied the knot with Asser Malik in November 2021. 

