Saturday Apr 01 2023
Jennifer Aniston shocks Adam Sandler after actor reveals he gifted cars to 'Grown Ups" co-stars

Saturday Apr 01, 2023

Jennifer Aniston stood up out of her chair and walked off screen during an interview when Adam Sandler revealed what he had given to his "Grown Ups" co-stars as leaving gifts.

Asked by journalist Erin Jensen about a report that he bought each "Grown Ups" main cast members a very expensive leaving present, Sandler confirmed he had given Tesla and Maseratis as leaving gifts.

The pair are currently promoting their new Netflix movie, "Murder Mystery 2", following the original comedy which arrived in 2019.

The interesting conversation took place during an interview with USA Today's Erin Jensen.

Aniston, who has started in three movies with Sandler, including the original "Murder Mystery" and the 2011 film "Just Go With It", asked Sandler "You gave your co-stars Maseratis?" before walking off the screen.

When the "Friends" start returned she said she didn't 'need fancy things'.

But Sandler claimed che'd bought his Aniston a white Mercedes for working with him.

