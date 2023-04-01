Prince Harry admits sitting with Gan-Gan during final days was 'magic'

Prince Harry is fondly praising his late great-grandmother as he lauds her sense of humour.



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits his Gan Gan had the best sense of humour and had experienced a lot in her life.

Speaking about a holiday in Balmoral, Harry pens: “She was my Gan-Gan. She was born three years before the aeroplane was invented yet still played the bongo drums on her hundredth birthday."

He continues: "Now she took my hand as if I were a knight home from the wars, and spoke to me with love and humor and, that night, that magic night, respect.“