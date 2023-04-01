 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer responds to fans comparing him to Clark Kent

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer responds to fans comparing him to Clark Kent
Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer responds to fans comparing him to Clark Kent

As Gwyneth Paltrow wrapped her legal case against retired optometrist Terry Sanderson over a 2016 ski collision, fans took notice of Paltrow’s good-looking attorney.

James Egan represented the Oscar-winning actress, 50, in the case and won. On Thursday, Paltrow was found not liable for the incident and was awarded $1 plus the reimbursement of her legal fees, via People Magazine.

During the two-week trial, Egan became quite the viral topic himself as fans swooned over his looks, with many comparing him to Superman’s alter ego, Clark Kent.

After the verdict was announced, the handsome attorney was asked by Extra’s Billy Bush about how he felt about the comparisons. To which Egan said, “I have heard that, it’s weird.”

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer responds to fans comparing him to Clark Kent

The attorney also revealed that he was heading home to see his one-year-old son, with whom he couldn’t meet during the trial.

“He had his birthday during the trial. I haven't seen him, he just learned to walk,” Egan said, also clarifying that the last time he saw his little toddler was on Saturday.

Among the many who gushed over the attorney’s good looks was fashion columnist Evan Ross Katz. He shared an Instagram photo of the attorney inside the courtroom and captioned the snap, “Gwyneth’s attorney James Egan? I think we should have that conversation.”

Moreover, journalist Katie Couric wrote in the comments, “He’s cute.”

More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson details trauma he suffered after discovering his dad died on 9/11

Pete Davidson details trauma he suffered after discovering his dad died on 9/11
Prince Harry’s London visit snub was ‘last straw’ for King Charles

Prince Harry’s London visit snub was ‘last straw’ for King Charles
Meghan Markle’s friend reacts to her defamation case win

Meghan Markle’s friend reacts to her defamation case win
'Yellowjackets' cast threw up while filming grisly episode

'Yellowjackets' cast threw up while filming grisly episode

Jamie Lee Curtis honors daughter Ruby on Trans Visibility Day, ‘love is love’

Jamie Lee Curtis honors daughter Ruby on Trans Visibility Day, ‘love is love’
Meghan Markle wins defamation case against Samantha Markle

Meghan Markle wins defamation case against Samantha Markle
US judge accepts ‘Rust’ film safety coordinator’s plea deal

US judge accepts ‘Rust’ film safety coordinator’s plea deal
King Charles urges world to switch to sustainable resources amid climate crisis video

King Charles urges world to switch to sustainable resources amid climate crisis
Sarah Ferguson thinks her new book will surpass Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ video

Sarah Ferguson thinks her new book will surpass Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’
King Charles’ ‘telling’ sign for Prince Harry amid German visit laid bare video

King Charles’ ‘telling’ sign for Prince Harry amid German visit laid bare
Kelly Clarkson changes lyrics during performance referencing divorce video

Kelly Clarkson changes lyrics during performance referencing divorce
Tom Holland and Zendaya spotted arriving in India together

Tom Holland and Zendaya spotted arriving in India together