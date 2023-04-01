Prince Harry ‘too green’ for court: ‘Lawyers know to aim for underbelly’

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been warned about keeping his ‘rottweiler behaviour’ in check for the court because lawyers can just as easily ‘go for the underbelly’.



Ingrid Seward, Editor in Chief at Majesty Magazine issued these warnings.

Amid Prince Harry’s case against the Mail on Sunday, the expert told The Royal Beast, “Can you see Harry being cross-examined in the High Court? I think he would find that extremely difficult... because they will really go for the underbelly.”

Even King Charles’ former press secretary, Dickie Arbiter chimed in and added, “Harry is very good at reading off script... is he any good at ad-libbing? My guess is I think probably not.”