 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘too green’ for court: ‘Lawyers know to aim for underbelly’

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been warned about keeping his ‘rottweiler behaviour’ in check for the court because lawyers can just as easily ‘go for the underbelly’.

Ingrid Seward, Editor in Chief at Majesty Magazine issued these warnings.

Amid Prince Harry’s case against the Mail on Sunday, the expert told The Royal Beast, “Can you see Harry being cross-examined in the High Court? I think he would find that extremely difficult... because they will really go for the underbelly.”

Even King Charles’ former press secretary, Dickie Arbiter chimed in and added, “Harry is very good at reading off script... is he any good at ad-libbing? My guess is I think probably not.”

More From Entertainment:

Lily Allen speaks candidly about being diagnosed with ADHD

Lily Allen speaks candidly about being diagnosed with ADHD
K-pop band NMIXX cross 100 million views for the first time

K-pop band NMIXX cross 100 million views for the first time
BTS’ Jimin reveals how he hid his identity with a fan while gaming

BTS’ Jimin reveals how he hid his identity with a fan while gaming
King Charles willingly avoids Prince Harry as royal family loses all trust in Sussexes? video

King Charles willingly avoids Prince Harry as royal family loses all trust in Sussexes?
'It' prequel minus Bill Skarsgård

'It' prequel minus Bill Skarsgård
Keanu Reeves is superfan of THIS band

Keanu Reeves is superfan of THIS band
Marvel finally announces Emilia Clarke’s MCU character

Marvel finally announces Emilia Clarke’s MCU character

Jimin from BTS debuts in the top ten of UK charts

Jimin from BTS debuts in the top ten of UK charts
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share latest update as Duke returns from UK

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share latest update as Duke returns from UK
Jisoo from Blackpink tops iTunes charts with solo debut

Jisoo from Blackpink tops iTunes charts with solo debut
Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron 'nailed' ‘Fast X’ fight scene without director

Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron 'nailed' ‘Fast X’ fight scene without director
Prince Harry reunites with family as he returns to California

Prince Harry reunites with family as he returns to California