time Saturday Apr 01 2023
time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell Bower cast in ‘Witchboard’ remake

Actor Jamie Campbell Bower, best known as the ‘Stranger Things’ villain Vecna – will star for director Chuck Russell in the new edition of ‘80s fright franchise Witchboard.

Russell and Greg McKay wrote the script and are producing with Kade Vu and Bernie Gewissler, in an A-Nation Media production. Shooting for the film begins in May in Montreal and New Orleans according to Deadline.

The film will follows Emily and Christian, an engaged couple who move to New Orleans to open a café in an old carriage house. However, Emily becomes prey of an antique pendulum board she finds there, prompting Christian to seek the aid of mysterious occultist Alexander Babtiste.

“There is a tradition in cinema of great English actors that have the charisma we associate with stardom as well as the acting chops to truly be a chameleon, playing a variety of character types,” Russell said. “Jamie Campbell Bower is that kind of actor and his time is now.”

Bower most recently co-starred in the first leg of the Kevin Costner-directed Western Horizon, alongside Sam Worthington and Sienna Miller.

In May last year, Bower also released the single “Run On”, and made his directorial debut for the accompanying music video. He followed with the singles “I Am” and “Devil In Me.”

