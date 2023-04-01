Govt to 'boycott' three-judge SC bench hearing election delay case

PDM leaders Shehbaz Sharif (centre), Asif Ali Zardari (right) and Fazlur Rehman (left) speak during a press conference in Islamabad, on March 28, 2022. — AFP

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif puts weight behind boycott.

He says no option left but to reject the bench led by CJP.

AGP to declare boycott before Supreme Court bench.

LONDON/LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government Saturday decided to boycott the three-judge Supreme Court bench hearing the election delay case after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif put his weight behind the new line of action agreed by the ruling alliance.

The leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the ruling coalition, met today with PM Shehbaz in the chair in Lahore.

According to Geo News sources, the former prime minister pitched the strategy during the meeting convened at the PM’s residence in Model Town to deliberate ways to create counterweights for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) mounting legal pressure on the government.

The apex court is hearing a case over the delay in elections to the Punjab Assembly amid controversy over the suo motu notice taken in this regard.

The meeting, according to sources, was held to hear from Nawaz whether the government should cooperate or not with the ongoing judicial procedure.



As per sources, Nawaz's blunt opinion was: “There is no expectation of justice from the three-member bench”.

"The three-member bench includes Saqib-Nisar-fied judges [smitten by Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar, former chief justice of the Supreme Court]," sources quoted Nawaz as saying.

The consultative meeting agreed that the Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan would appear in the court and expressed no confidence in the three-member bench.

Sources said the PDM leadership also seconded the advice to boycott the bench, which was ratified by Nawaz, who reiterated that there was no other option left to control the damage than boycotting the bench.

Nawaz was also quoted as saying that the non-formation of a full court bench against the justified demand of the government was indicative of a certain agenda.

On Friday, the government’s request to form a full court was also rejected by the court, deepening the ongoing crisis as the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif rejected the bench.



Speaking at a press conference in London, Sharif expressed his concerns over the situation, describing it as a "terrible joke" being played on the people of Pakistan. He urged the nation to awaken to the severity of the crises.

Sharif also spoke out against the decision to disqualify him as the prime minister, stating that it hurt the future of the country.

He lamented the fact that Pakistan was forced into debt and dependence on foreign aid. Sharif demanded answers from those responsible for his disqualification, stating that the decision was made for the sake of one person.

The PTI had challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) March 22 order of postponing elections in the two provinces. A five-member bench originally formed to hear the plea had been dissolved twice after two judges recused themselves from the case following a Supreme Court order postponing all proceedings under Article 184(3).

However, after the recusal of two judges a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar is now hearing the PTI plea.

On Friday, the parliament passed a new law to curtail the powers of the Supreme Court's chief justice, a move that comes amid a row between the higher judiciary and the government.

Tarar had introduced the bill in the lower house of the parliament on Wednesday and it was passed by the Senate, or upper house, on Thursday.

"The parliament has passed the bill," Tarar told reporters.

PM Shehbaz's government is currently involved in a row with the Supreme Court over the holding of snap polls in two provinces where former leader Imran Khan had dissolved the local governments earlier this year in a bid to force early elections.

The government said it is economically not viable to hold the snap elections first and then have another general election this year.

The Supreme Court earlier this month ordered the snap polls to be held in the two provinces within 90 days of the dissolution of the two local governments, which falls by April 30.

The new draft law, which has been sent to Pakistan's president for assent, has cut down the chief justice's powers to constitute panels, hear appeals or assign cases to judges in his team, according to a copy of the bill.

These tasks will now be done by a three-member committee headed by the chief justice with his two most senior judges as members.

"Every cause, appeal or matter before the Supreme Court shall be heard and disposed of by a bench constituted by the committee comprising the Chief Justice of Pakistan and two most senior judged, in order of seniority," it said.