Sunday Apr 02 2023
Taylor Swift shares why she changes ‘Eras Tour’ setlists for each concert

Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Taylor Swift is determined to be anything but predictable.

The Grammy-winning artist kicked off her much-anticipated Eras Tour on March 17th, 2023, in which she debuted a 40-song set list.

However, with her exquisite costume changes for every concert, the singer is also rotating her playlist and featuring some surprise additions to the setlist — and the pop star has a good reason for doing it.

The Lavender Haze singer began her three-night gig in Arlington, Texas, on Friday, March 31st, 2022, where she addressed the crowd how she will keep things different each time, via Us Weekly.

During the show, she added surprise performances of Sad Beautiful Tragic and Ours to the musical line-up. The All Too Well singer has also offered fans brief behind-the-scenes glimpses of her tour life via social media.

“One thing we said about the Eras Tour: ‘You think you can just go online, you think you can just scroll and know the setlist?’” Swift, 33, quipped during her show, per social media footage. “‘You think you can just come prepared with little flashcards [that list the song order and my outfits]?’”

The Mastermind singer added, “Let it be said about the Eras Tour, we’re tricksy. That’s what we are [and] we enjoy a good, healthy setlist hijinks.”

At the show, she had tweaked her opening Folklore track on Friday from Invisible String to The 1.

“So, we added a new song [tonight]. Did you like it? Did you have fun?”

The Eras Tour is Swift’s first concert tour since 2018’s Reputation shows, designed to celebrate all of her past LPs and re-recorded albums. Her setlist includes a rotating selection of her hit singles (and costumes!) from the likes of Fearless, Speak Now, 1989, Evermore and Midnights.

