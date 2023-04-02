Weather update: Temperature in Karachi to go up from April 6

A representational image. — AFP/File

The temperature in Karachi is expected to rise from April 6 (Thursday) with the possibility of the mercury rising up from 34 to 36 degrees Celsius, said Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz.

Sarfaraz further said that there is no possibility of a heatwave in the port city at present, however, the monsoon rains are likely to be less than normal this year.

In a statement, the chief meteorologist said that the temperature in Karachi has been pleasant since the 1st of Ramadan and was recorded as lower than normal.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz said that the weather will be pleasant in Pakistan under the influence of westerly winds from April 5 to 6.

Chance of strong sea breeze

On the other hand, weather analyst Jawad Memon said that there is a chance of a strong sea breeze on the coastal belt of Sindh and Balochistan today and tomorrow.

The winds might blow at a speed of 25 to 30 kilometres per hour in the evening while the weather will remain clear or partly cloudy.