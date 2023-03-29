 
time Wednesday Mar 29 2023
Web Desk

Karachi weather update: Will city receive rain today?

Web Desk

time Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

An old man covering himself with an umbrella during rain in Peshawar on March 24, 2023. — APP
An old man covering himself with an umbrella during rain in Peshawar on March 24, 2023. — APP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that Karachi is likely to witness light rain in the evening or night on Wednesday (today). 

According to the Met Office, there is a chance of the weather being partly cloudy in the next 24 hours. 

The maximum temperature in the port city is expected to hover between 31 to 33 degrees Celsius. 

The weather department also said that the humidity in the air is 76% while the speed of winds blowing from the west is 14 kilometres per hour.

Earlier on Monday, the PMD predicted more rain and thunderstorm with occasional gaps in different parts of the country from March 28 to 31.

As per the PMD advisory, rain with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms is expected in Sindh including Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad on March 29 to 30.

The Met Office also forecast another westerly wave to enter the western and upper parts of the country on April 1 which is likely to persist over KP, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and GB till April 4. 

