Sunday Apr 02 2023
time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Paramount hushes Kevin Costner 'Yellowstone' exit rumours

Paramount Network assures fans that Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has yet to hang up his cowboy hat.

"What I can say is our star, the face of our show, and executive producer, are very confident he is going to continue with our show," Paramount Network's president of development and production Keith Cox told fans at a PaleyFest panel for the Paramount+ drama.

The network head honcho replied "soon" on asked about when production resumes for the remainder of the season.

He explained the rest of the season's episodes as "phenomenal. I'm confident."

The main lead exit speculation was stirred from the Deadline report in February, where reportedly Sheridan, Paramount Global, and Paramount Network eyed finishing the neo-western drama after its current fifth season because of disagreements with the Field of Dreams star over shooting schedules.

The network quickly denied the report, with a spokesperson telling Insider, "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of 'Yellowstone,' and we hope that's the case for a long time to come."

"Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

The show's mid-season finale was aired on January 1.

