Gigi Hadid puts rumors to rest by giving Varun Dhawan ‘shout-out’

Gigi Hadid gives a shoutout to Varun Dhawan

Gigi Hadid’s video with Varun Dhawan went viral where the Indian actor was seen having an intimate dance with the western model. When video was shared over the internet, netizens started calling out Varun for making her uncomfortable. Gigi took to her Instagram to give Varun shout-out and that has put rumors to rest.

In videos going viral, Varun is seen taking her to the stage and later, he lifts her in his arms. To audience, the action seemed inappropriate and they called him for it, to which he replied with a tweet.

The tweet said, "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things. Good morning.”

It was written in response to a tweet that said, "If you are a woman, you are not safe anywhere with anyone. Even if you are Gigi Hadid, invited to a party with an 'elite' crowd, guys like Varun dhawan will randomly pick you up and kiss you without your consent, all in the name of fUn. Disgusting.”